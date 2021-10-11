Prince Charles understands why young people are frustrated about the environment

His Royal Highness, Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales, has spoken out about climate change and matters on the environment for a number of years.

Prince Charles has said he sympathises with young activists who are concerned about the environment, such as Greta Thunberg.

"All these young people feel nothing is ever happening so of course they're going to get frustrated," he told the BBC during an interview about climate change and the environment - subjects the Prince is passionate about.

The prince said it had taken too long for the world to wake up to the risks of climate change.

Asked if he sympathised with Greta Thunberg, who has criticised world leaders for failing to act, he said: "Of course I do, yes."

The Prince also said he understands why groups like Extinction Rebellion take to the streets, block roads and disrupt everyday life to demand action from governments.

But he said campaigners should find "constructive not destructive" ways to make their voices heard.

Prince Charles said he was worried that world leaders would "just talk" when they meet in Glasgow in November for a crucial climate conference known as COP26.

"The problem is to get action on the ground," he said.

The Prince believes COP26 is "a last chance saloon" and said it would be "a disaster" if the world did not come together to tackle climate change.

When asked if the UK government was doing enough to combat climate change, the prince replied: "I couldn't possibly comment."

What did the Prince of Wales say about trees?

Prince George's Wood is designed to showcase autumn colours

The interview took place in the gardens of his house on the Balmoral estate in Scotland, specifically in 'Prince George's Wood', an arboretum (garden of trees) he first created when Prince George, his oldest grandchild, was born.

He has said the project had become "an old man's obsession".

He talked about how important trees were for urban environments, highlighting the fact they capture carbon, removing harmful CO2 from the atmosphere.

He suggested avenues of trees might be planted to commemorate those who had died in the coronavirus pandemic.

How about cars?

Getty Images Prince Charles and his Aston Martin DB6 Volante which now runs on 85% bioethanol - a less harmful fuel which can be made using old wine and cheese!

The Prince admitted he used to be a bit of "a petrol head" - someone who loves cars and other motor vehicles.

But said he recognised how damaging they could be for the environment and has now reduced the number of cars he owns or replaced the engines with more efficient ones.

He said most of the vehicles used on his estates were now electric but "it can't all be done with electric vehicles", and that hydrogen technology would need to be part of the mix as transportation moves away from petrol fuels.

What did Prince Charles say we can do?

The Prince of Wales said he realised how difficult it is for most people to reduce their carbon footprints.

He said he had changed his diet to reduce his impact on the environment and urged others to do the same.

He now doesn't eat meat and fish on two days each week and doesn't eat any dairy products on another day.

"If more people did that it would reduce a lot of the pressure on the environment", he said.

The prince said the key would be making the environmentally-friendly options cheaper for everyone.