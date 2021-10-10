Power cut in Lebanon could last 'for days' after fuel shortage

Newsround Lebanon is a small country in the Middle East

Power across the country of Lebanon in the Middle East has been almost completely cut off leaving the country near to total darkness overnight.

There are concerns that the situation could carry on like this for days.

People living there say they are limited to one or two hours of electricity per day, if they receive any at all.

Businesses and hospitals have been forced to scale back or shut down completely.

A government official told Reuters news agency the country's two largest power stations, Deir Ammar and Zahrani, had shut down because of a fuel shortage.

A government official said: "The Lebanese power network completely stopped working at noon today, and it is unlikely that it will work until next Monday, or for several days."

This is not the first massive power cut the country has experienced, with several happening in recent months.

Why has there been a power cut?

There are a number of factors.

Lebanon has been hit by a wave of issues impacting all aspects of daily life since its economy began to collapse in 2019.

Poverty, unemployment and inflation have increased while some people are far from happy with the country's political system which has been accused of mismanaging resources.

Supplies of fuel, electricity, water and medicines have all been affected by the crisis, which the World Bank describes as one of the worst economic collapses in modern history.

Getty Images Lebanon is now left only with personal generators after the grid shutdown on Saturday

Power plants have also been affected by separation from the national grid after the national control centre was destroyed by a massive bomb blast in Beriut in August last year.

The country requires around 3,000 megawatts, according to the former energy minister, but separation from the national grid has seen energy production drop, forcing a collapse.

The State-run electricity firm, Electricite du Liban said it had been be working hard to rebuild the national grid manually.

The country has been prone to blackouts for decades, but while in the past some households were able to rely on private generators, the fuel shortages and high running costs mean many can no longer afford to use them.

Last month, the United Nations pledged $10m to ease the fuel crisis, allocating the money to keep water stations functioning and to help 65 hospitals and other medical facilities, many of which had been forced to reduce operations due to lack of fuel and electricity.

There have been suggestions that the army's fuel oil reserve could be used operate the power plants temporarily, but that is not likely to happen anytime soon.