How many of your favourite books have a lead character of colour?

A study by the Centre for Literacy in Primary Education found that just 5% of children's books published in 2019 had a main character who is a person of colour, up from 1% in 2015.

In fact, an animal was eight times more likely to be the lead character in a children's book than a character of colour.

One charity called Mandela8, named after former civil rights activist and South African leader Nelson Mandela, is hoping to change that.

They are giving out hundreds of books with diverse lead characters to help improve representation in school libraries in Liverpool.

Naz has more in this report.