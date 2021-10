On the streets of Los Angeles in the United States, there is a new kind of police officer!

Meet K5 - the robot crime stopper - who patrols around a circuit in this park as an observer.

While K5 can't do much to stop any crimes, they can film and report activities to the local police department.

Police say that their trial with the robot has led to a reduction in the amount of crime in the park - but what do the locals think?

Shanequa has more.