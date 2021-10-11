Strictly Come Dancing: Who left this week?

Katie and Gorka were the second couple to be eliminated from the show.

It was an eventful weekend on Strictly Come Dancing's Movie Week, but as always - one couple had to leave the dance floor.

The couple who danced their last dance were soap star actress Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez.

They faced Judi Love and her partner Graziano in the dance-off.

On Saturday night, Katie and Gorka scored 24 for their American smooth, dancing to Cruella De Vil by Mel Leven from Disney's Cruella.

Judi and Graziano performed the Charleston and were saved by the Judges this week.

The two couples had to dance again for the judges and Craig, Motsi and Shirley chose to save Judi and Graziano. Anton's vote went to Katie and Gorka.

When explaining his decision - Craig said: "Well I think both couples did really well, and improved in the dance off itself, but there was one couple for me who shone brighter in the performance, and that is Judi and Graziano."

When asked by Tess about her time on the show, Katie said: "I have absolutely loved my time, I am so happy I got to be Cruella, and dance with this amazing guy, I have loved every second of it."

Sunday night's results show also featured a performance from Ben Platt who performed You Will Be Found from the movie Dear Evan Hansen.

The remaining thirteen couples will take to the dance floor next Saturday.

