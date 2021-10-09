play
Tennis: Emma Raducanu loses first match since winning the US Open

Last updated at 09:47
Emma Raducanu (GBR) hits a shot against Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR).Reuters

Emma Raducanu is out of the Indian Wells Masters tennis competition after losing her first match as a Grand Slam champion.

The 18-year-old has seen her world ranking jump to number 22 after her US Open win last month, and had been hoping to win 11 matches in a row.

But she was beaten in the second round of the competition in straight sets by Aliaksandra Sasnovich from Belarus, who is ranked 100th.

Sasnovich won the match 6-2 6-4.

Emma didn't seem too downhearted by her loss saying it was a great opportunity to gain experience.

Emma Raducanu (GBR) reacts after losing a point to Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) at Indian Wells Tennis GardenReuters

After the match she said: "I think Aliaksandra played a great match. She was better than me today so she deserves to win.

"I'm kind of glad that what happened today happened so I can learn and take it as a lesson.

"There's going to be disappointment after any loss. I didn't go in there putting any pressure on myself because in my mind I'm so inexperienced that I'm just taking it all in."

Raducanu won the US Open last month as a qualifier without losing a single set.

Emma Raducanu leaving the court.EPA

This match was the first time she had even dropped a set since 22 August when she played in the Challenger event in Chicago.

Emma was competing in the tournament without a permanent coach, after ending her partnership with Andrew Richardson, whom she has known since the age of 10, after her US Open success.

She will be back in action again in the Kremlin Cup in Moscow in 10 days time.

