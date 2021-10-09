Super League Grand Final: It's a big weekend for rugby!

Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It's the biggest weekend in the rugby league calendar, as the top two sides in the men's and women's game battle it out in the Super League Grand Final.

First up is the men's final on Saturday evening as Catalans Dragons take on St Helens at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Then, on Sunday evening, St Helens and Leeds Rhinos battle it out in the women's final at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Here's what you need to know.

Catalans Dragons v St Helens

Getty Images

It's the first time that Catalans Dragons have made it to a Super League final.

Just 15 years after being invited into Super League, they will become the first non-English side to play in the domestic game's most prestigious occasion.

St Helens are much more familiar with the competition and could make history by matching Leeds' consecutive title wins of 2007, 2008 and 2009.

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Leeds took two of the three prizes available in 2019 with a Grand Final and Challenge Cup double.

The coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020 and this stopped a whole women's rugby league season.

St Helens have had a really successful 2021, with the Challenge Cup win over York in June, and they'll be hoping to add another this Sunday.