play
Watch Newsround

Who do you think should win the UK City of Culture?

Last updated at 13:47
comments
View Comments (1)
StirlingGetty Images
Stirling (pictured) in Scotland is one of the places nominated for the UK City of Culture 2025

Eight potential cities have been shortlisted to become the new UK City of Culture in 2025.

Bradford, Stirling, County Durham and Wrexham are among the places chosen as well as Cornwall, Southampton, Derby and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

The UK City of Culture is a competition run by the government. Every four years, cities compete to be awarded the title.

The successful area will take on the baton from Coventry, which is the 2021 UK City of Culture, with Hull and Derry-Londonderry having previously enjoyed the status in 2017 and 2013 respectively.

The winning city will be announced in spring next year.

Who would you like to see win this 2025 prize? Let us know in the vote below and why not tell us why in the comments section.

More like this

Coventry Cathedral

Coventry kicks off being the UK City of Culture

Big Stories and big words

Newsround: Today’s top headlines and new words of the day

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • I went for the one closest to me!

Top Stories

Billy Eilish

Quiz: Have you been following this week's news?

shipwreck.

Check out this epic underwater museum!

comments
The Addams Family
play
2:33

Meet the stars of The Addams Family 2

Newsround Home