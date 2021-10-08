Who do you think should win the UK City of Culture?

Getty Images Stirling (pictured) in Scotland is one of the places nominated for the UK City of Culture 2025

Eight potential cities have been shortlisted to become the new UK City of Culture in 2025.

Bradford, Stirling, County Durham and Wrexham are among the places chosen as well as Cornwall, Southampton, Derby and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

The UK City of Culture is a competition run by the government. Every four years, cities compete to be awarded the title.

The successful area will take on the baton from Coventry, which is the 2021 UK City of Culture, with Hull and Derry-Londonderry having previously enjoyed the status in 2017 and 2013 respectively.

The winning city will be announced in spring next year.

