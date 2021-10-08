Jesy Nelson has released her first solo single!

Getty Images Jesy parted ways with girl band Little Mix but now says she is making the music she always wanted to.

After many ups and downs in her Little Mix career, Jesy Nelson has released her first solo music since leaving the chart-topping group.

The 30-year-old from Essex has teamed up with US rapper Nicki Minaj for the single.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting her solo music after she teased its release back in March.

She said at the time, this is the sort of music she has "always wanted to make" and that it marked the start of a new era for her.

Jesy left Little Mix in 2020 after struggling with her mental health. She described "the constant pressure of being in a girl group and "living up to expectations" as very hard.

But since leaving, Jesy has said she has been feeling much happier and is much more confident about herself.

"I feel really content and happy. It's the weirdest, best feeling in the world", she told Cosmopolitan magazine.

Getty Images Little Mix recently celebrated ten years since the band was formed.

In a recent interview with Glamour magazine, Jesy said she had not spoken to her former bandmates since leaving the group, aside from sending a few text messages when she heard that Leigh-Anne and Perri had given birth to their babies.

"Hopefully at some point in the future we can all come back together" she said.

"I love them. They are my sisters in so many ways, but for the time being we just don't talk."

