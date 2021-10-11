Royal family: New Henry VIII coins to celebrate royal beasts

Getty Henry VIII was king from 1491 - 1547 and is famous for his six marriages

The Royal Mint has worked with the Royal Palaces to design some special coins that tell us more about King Henry VIII.

The collectable coins have been inspired by the beasts that feature on the famous Tudor king's crests.

They'll be issued over five years and the first one - the Seymour Panther coin - was launched at the monarch's former palace, Hampton Court, where carvings of the beasts are still on display for visitors.

The £5 coin features an image of the Queen on one side and the animal on the reverse.

Royal Mint The Seymour Panther holds a shield bearing the Seymour Wing - the wings symbolise peace, flight, freedom and spiritual transport, as well as denoting protection

The collection has been designed by artist David Lawrence, who described the commission as an "honour" and a "huge challenge".

He added: "Each royal beast comes down to us with centuries of heritage and meaning attached to them, so my task was to find a new vision that is still true to the past."

The collection will also feature lions, bull, greyhounds and a unicorn - chosen by Henry VIII to line the moat bridge of Hampton Court Palace in south-west London.

What are heraldic beasts?

Heraldic means relating to coats of arms - which could be special shields or shield-shaped patterns that are the sign of a family or city and represent the history of those that they belong to.

The beast are the animals you see on them like lions, unicorns or griffins.

They aren't just ancient symbols either - you'll have seen one every time that England play football - the Three Lions on a badge.

Heraldry about 'showing people who you are' According to English Heritage, heraldry started in England in the 1100s, when knights began to wear helmets which covered their faces. As they couldn't be recognised, they began to paint unique combinations of colours, shapes and animals, called their 'arms', on their shields and banners. Only one person was allowed to use these arms, so when people saw a knight wearing them in a battle or tournament, they could tell who they were.

Some beasts are traditionally reserved for royal families but lots of families have - or can design - their own coat of arms.

The Seymour Panther was the heraldic symbol of Jane Seymour, Henry VIII's third wife, given to her by the king from the treasury of royal beasts.

PA Media The coat of arms for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Henry VIII's grandmother Margaret was from the Duke of Beaufort's family and the animal features in the Duke of Beaufort's coat of arms.

