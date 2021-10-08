play
Andy Murray: British tennis star reunited with his missing wedding ring and smelly trainers!

Last updated at 10:04
andy sniffing trainersAndyMurray/Instagram

Andy Murray says he is "back in the good books" with his wife Kim after his lost tennis shoes and wedding ring were found in America!

Yesterday, the British tennis star had asked fans for help after he'd accidently left his wedding ring attached to his trainers which were left in the open overnight.

He said that he attaches his ring to his laces when he plays, but that they both went missing when he left the shoes outside to get some air as they were a little smelly!

Andy is in America to play in the Indian Wells tennis tournament in California, for the first time since 2017.

Andy Murray's shoe with wedding ringGetty Images
Andy Murray ties his wedding ring to his shoes while training

What happened?

Andy said he had left the "damp, sweaty" trainers under his car overnight to dry out - and so they wouldn't "stink the room out".

It was only when his physio asked why he wasn't wearing his wedding ring that he realised he had left it tied to his shoes!

Luckily, on Thursday, he took to social media to to say the shoes and ring had "come back home".

In a video message, the two-time Wimbledon champion said he was very grateful to fans for all the messages he received. "Huge thanks for all the messages and to everyone for sharing the story," said the 34-year-old.

"I had to make a few calls and chat to the security at the hotel but would you believe it? "They still absolutely stink but the shoes are back, the wedding ring is back and I'm back in the good books - let's go!"

