How much do you really know about eggs?

Francesco Carta fotografo

It's World Egg Day, a time to celebrate the humble yet equally egg-ceptional egg!

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the event which is all about highlighting the versatility of one of the planet's most popular foods.

There are lots of different ways to cook eggs, from boiling and frying to scrambling and poaching! And we can't forget their use in lots of other yummy foods including cakes, pastries, pasta and puddings.

Eggs are a staple for many here in the UK, but did you know that in different countries around the world, people also like to eat eggs? Many of the dishes are a bit different compared to how eggs are typically served up in the UK, but they're still egg-cellent!

So, fancy an egg-traordinary challenge? Take our quiz to find out how much you really know about eggs!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the vote, click here.