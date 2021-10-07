Can you help Andy Murray find his wedding ring?

Reuters

Andy Murray has asked fans for help after his wedding ring was 'stolen' in America.

The British tennis star said he'd accidently left his wedding ring attached to his trainers which were left in the open overnight.

In a video posted on his Instagram, he explained how he had left his shoes to dry out under the car his team are using while in California, after a hard day's practice. However, when he went to retrieve them in the morning, the trainers - and wedding ring - were gone!

Whilst it's not been confirmed the ring has been stolen, Andy did say the incident had left him "in the bad books at home" with his wife.

You might be wondering why Murray's wedding ring was attached to his trainers?

He said it was because the ring regularly fell off whenever he was at tennis practice.

"It's been 39 degrees so my tennis shoes are pretty damp and sweaty. I decided when I got back to the hotel that the shoes needed some air," he explained.

"I have no balcony in my room and I didn't want to stink the room out. So I put them under the car overnight to dry them out.

"When I got back to the car in the morning, the shoes were gone."

Reuters Murray has suffered from lots of injuries in recent years and is a wildcard for the Indian Wells tournament

Murray is currently preparing to play at the Indian Wells tennis tournament in California for the first time since 2017.

The 34-year-old has been plagued by injuries in recent years and is entering the tournament as a wildcard - this means he's been invited to play at the tournament even though he's not ranked high enough to enter.

Let's hope Andy finds his swing and his ring over the next few days!

Do you think Andy's fans will be able to find the ring? Let us know in the comments...