What is Navratri all about?

Getty Images The festival celebrates the goddess Durga

Navratri is one of the most important festivals in the Hindu calendar.

It's celebrated all over the world, typically falling between September and October during the month of Ashvin, and lasts for nine days.

Nav means nine and Ratri means nights.

This year, the festival started on Thursday 7 October and will end on Friday 15 October.

Getty Images The goddess Durga was given weapons to take on the demon, Mahishasura

People come together during Navratri to celebrate Durga, the mother goddess who carries lots of weapons in her arms.

Durga is best known for killing an evil demon in a battle which lasted nine days and nights and that is why the festival lasts for nine days and nights as well!

Each day is represented by a different colour which symbolises one of her distinct characteristics or traits. Many Hindus wear a different coloured traditional outfit each day to reflect this.

The festival ends with what's known as Dussehra, which is the celebration of good over evil.

What's the story behind Navratri?

Getty Images Durga fought Mahishasura for 10 days before defeating him

Navratri is a time when Hindus celebrate the goddess Durga for killing the demon, Mahishasura.

A more powerful God, Lord Brahma, had blessed Mahishasura with the gift of immortality because of his dedication to him, which meant he could never die.

However, this gift did come with one condition - the only person who would be able to defeat Mahishasura would be a woman.

Mahishasura didn't think any women would be strong enough to kill him and was happy with the deal.

Over the years, Mahishasura and his men became a powerful force attacking people on Earth and no gods were able to defeat him.

Finally Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva - the three most powerful Hindu gods - decided to come together and create the goddess Durga, a powerful woman whose job would be to destroy Mahishasura.

The gods equipped the new goddess Durga with lots of weapons before she went into battle with Mahishasura.

Durga fought the demon for 10 days, and it proved quite difficult as he kept changing his form to confuse the goddess. However, when he finally turned into a buffalo, Durga was able to defeat him.

How is Navratri celebrated?

Getty Images Garba is a popular dance Hindus take part in during Navratri

During Navratri some families choose to fast, only having milk, water, fruit and nuts during the day, followed by a full meal after sunset. Some people only have water and a simple meal at night.

The celebrations also involve lots of dancing!

There are two main types of dances to celebrate Navratri. The first is Garba, a traditional dance where you clap your hands whilst going around in a circle. The music is exciting and it gets louder and louder with lots of drumming.

Getty Images Raas is performed with brightly coloured dandiya sticks

The other dance is called Raas. Worshippers use what are known as dandiya sticks which are usually wooden, decorated with ribbon.

The sticks are hit together to the rhythm of the music.

After Raas there is the prayer or worshipping ritual called the Aarti. Candles or lamps are lit while special prayers are recited.