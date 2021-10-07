Meet Boji the dog explorer!

Reuters Boji loves to travel around Istanbul

Lots of us love a good old adventure and one incredible pooch in Istanbul, Turkey is a big fan of exploring!

Boji the dog is regularly spotted on ferries, buses and metro trains all around the busy city.

Known for his golden-brown fur, dark eyes and floppy ears, he's quickly become a familiar face on public transport in recent months and lots of passengers make sure he feels welcome by giving Boji a gentle stroke or a pat as he goes about his day.

Reuters Boji has been spotted on ferries, buses and metro trains

Boji, who is a street dog, has been fitted with a microchip which allows the city's officials to track exactly where he's been. They've discovered their canine friend passes through at least 29 metro stations daily and can travel distances of up to 20 miles a day! He's even been tracked at sea taking a trip to Prince's Islands which is just off Istanbul's coast.

"We noticed a dog using our metros and trains and he knows where to go. He knows where to get out," said Aylin Erol who works at Metro Istanbul. "It's like he has a purpose."

Boji has been given vaccinations to keep him safe while he travels around and the microchip also helps the city's staff know when he's feeling hungry or thirsty.

Reuters Boji has become VERY comfortable using public transport!

So what is Boji's favourite type of transport? The data collected from his tracking device has revealed historic tram lines are his favourite, although he also loves a good ride on the subway. He's known for respecting public transport rules and waits for human passengers to get off before hopping on the train.

The pooch also prefers travelling in the middle section of a subway carriage, which is called a boji in Turkish - hence his quirky name!

Reuters Commuters in Istanbul have embraced the dog and many give him a pat or a stroke

People in Istanbul love Boji so much that they post pictures of him on social media and he even has his own account which currently has more than 50,000 followers.

"You take the train and, suddenly, you see Boji. And look at him. He lies, just like this. You just smile and catch the moment, really. This is what Boji evokes for Istanbulites. He also reminds us that we can still enjoy Istanbul as we rush about," said Aylin.