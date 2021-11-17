What is institutional racism?
Racism can take many forms.
Sometimes racism can be seen through verbal abuse towards someone because they come from a certain ethnic or cultural background.
Other elements of racism are harder to see but still happen, such as institutional racism.
Institutional racism is when organisations treat people differently because of the colour of their skin, culture or ethnic origin. It can be done through unfair policies or their attitudes and behaviours.
De-Graft finds out more.