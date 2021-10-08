Cadbury Plant Bar: Vegan alternative to Dairy Milk chocolate set to launch

CADBURYS Cadbury have announced their first plant based chocolate bar, will you be trying it?

Cadbury have announced plans to release their first vegan product - a plant based chocolate bar.

Called the 'Plant Bar', it will be the first plant-based product for the company, and they have been developing it for two years.

The bar will go on sale in the UK next month, and comes as part of a drive by major food companies to expand their vegan ranges.

We want to know if you think there are enough vegan products from major food chains - make sure you take part in our vote and tell us why in the comments!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

Almond milk replacing dairy

The new Cadbury chocolate bar uses almond milk instead of dairy milk and will come in two versions - smooth chocolate and smooth chocolate with salted caramel bits.

The company says the bar has taken two years to develop, and uses almond paste in the new recipe that "provides a similar taste and texture to milk ingredients while offering a hint of nuttiness".

The bar will come in 100% plant-based packaging from renewable sources, but they will cost more than double the price of a standard Dairy Milk bar.

Cadbury isn't the only company to introduce more vegan options - here are some other big names that are filling their menus up with some tasty vegan treats!

McDonald's

Mcdonald's The McPlant burger

McDonald's recently announced plans for their first plant-based burger called, you guessed it, the McPlant burger!

The burger has all the Big Mac usuals, such as a sesame bun, mustard and ketchup, but comes with a plant-based burger and vegan cheese.

McDonald's are currently trailing the burger in select stores, but they have confirmed plans for the burger to be a staple in every McDonald's by 2022.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

KFC KFC released their vegan fillet burger in 2020

KFC have had a vegan burger on their menu since 2020, but plans have now been announced to test vegan chicken tenders in the US.

KFC's US president, Kevin Hochman, said: Our plan is to try to replicate that Kentucky Fried Chicken as close as we can, obviously without using the animal. A lot of that is about how the chicken cuts and tears. The gold standard is the chicken tenderloin or chicken strip."

Although it's being trialed in the USA, if successful UK stores could soon see the vegan chicken strips joining their menu!

Greggs

GREGGS The vegan sausage bean and cheese melt

Greggs have been a champion for rolling out vegan alternatives on their menus, from their vegan steak bake to vegan sausage rolls.

Greggs now has another addition to the vegan alternatives: the vegan sausage and bean cheese melt. The combination is of course topped off with vegan pastry.

Would you like to see more vegan alternatives from your favourite food companies? Let us know in the comments!