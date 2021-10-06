play
Watch Newsround

Tardigrade: 16 million-year-old fossil found stuck in ancient amber

Last updated at 17:23
comments
View Comments
Fossilised tardigradeNinon Robin/Harvard/NJIT
The amber fossil was found in the Dominican Republic and dates to the Miocene period, which was around 5 to 23 million years ago

Scientists have discovered a new species of tardigrade almost perfectly preserved in 16-million-year-old amber.

The amber was in such good condition that scientists have been able to look inside it and study the new type of tardigrade for the first time.

It's incredibly rare to find a tardigrade fossil - only three have been found so far, including this one!

Phil Barden, one of the scientists involved in the study, said: "The discovery of a fossil tardigrade is truly a once-in-a-generation event."

An illustration of tardigradesIllustration by Holy Sullivan/Havard
Tardigrades get their nicknames as water bears because they are found in water, and you guessed it, they look like tiny bears!
What is a tardigrade?

Sometimes called a water bear, the tardigrade is a tiny animal.

It measures only a millimetre or less, which means they are so small they can't be seen without a microscope.

However, it's believed to be the toughest creature on Earth. Tardigrades can survive radiation, freezing and extreme dehydration.

They can often be found in moss or ponds, and they change their bodies to survive in different conditions.

If it's too dry, the clever creatures produce proteins to replace the water that they're missing.

This means they can survive without water for years!

The tardigrade trapped in the amber fossilPhillip Barden/Harvard/NJIT
You can see here just how small the tardigrade is compared to the ants that are also trapped in the amber!
How was the tardigrade discovered?

Scientists were studying ants trapped in the ancient piece of amber, when they noticed something different.

Phil Barden said: "At first I thought it was an artefact in the amber - a crack or fissure that just happened to look a lot like a tardigrade."

It was only when the scientists saw the tardigrade's tiny claws that they realised what it was.

Marc Mapalo, another scientist involved in the discovery, said: "It was more luck that they saw it… because it's not something they are looking for."

The tardigrade was so different from other known specimens, the scientists realised it was a new species and named it Paradoryphoribius chronocaribbeus.

Mapalo hopes the find will encourage other researchers to take care when studying amber, but it's a tricky challenge!

"You could spend the rest of your life screening through amber and never find one," Barden said. He considers the discovery to be "enough tardigrade luck for one career."

What do you think of this amazing tardigrade? Let us know in the comments.

More like this

Artists impression.

Brazil dinosaur discovered from 70 million years ago!

dinosaurs

Dinosaur: Scientists have discovered a new giant dinosaur which was a top predator!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice: Which celebs are in the next series?

comments
13
Lorry going to the shops.

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

comments
7
astronaut waving

Try Newsround's mega space quiz!

Newsround Home