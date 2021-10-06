Adele: Singer is set to release new music!

Getty Images

She's sold millions of records worldwide, she's one of Britain's most successful pop stars ever, and now it's official - Adele is BACK!

The singer shared a short teaser of her upcoming single 'Easy on Me' on social media on Tuesday.

The 21 second black and white clip features Adele putting an old cassette tape into a car stereo. Fans were also treated to a snippet of what appears to be the beginning of the new single which will be released on Friday 15 October.

The teaser has proven to be incredibly popular already, racking up millions of views on Instagram.

Adele's latest album is expected to come out shortly after, although there isn't an official release date yet.

News of upcoming music from Adele has caused quite the buzz as it'll be the first time the singer has released brand new material in SIX years!

The singer hinted that her fourth album would be called '30' back in 2019, following the pattern of her records being named after important years in her life.

Her first three albums are called 19, 21 and 25. Sadly, Adele fans will have to wait and see if her latest project carries on the famous trend.

Now it's clear lots of people are excited to see Adele making a return to music, but it's definitely been a while since the release of her last album, so perhaps you've forgotten about the singer and some of her incredible music successes?

Well, look no further, have a go at our super Adele quiz to refresh your memory!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.