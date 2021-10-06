play
Watch Newsround

Russia is filming the first movie in space!

Last updated at 18:26
comments
View Comments
russian-film-crew.Getty Images
Actress Yulia Peresild (left), cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov (middle), and film director Klim Shipenko (right) have joined the crew on board the ISS

A team of actors and filmmakers from Russia are filming the first ever movie in space!

Actress Yulia Peresild, director Klim Shipenko and professional cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, took off from Kazakhstan in a Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft.

Three hours later the spacecraft docked onboard the International Space Station where they were welcomed by its current residents.

The film crew will stay on board the space station for 12 days whilst they film the scenes for the movie, before returning back to Earth.

Yulia's 12-year-old daughter Anna waved her mum off on her journey and said: "I'm in shock. I still can't imagine that my mom is out there" .

What's the movie about?
russian-film-crew-iss.Roscosmos
The Russian film crew with the ISS crew

The movie - called The Challenge - centres around a surgeon (Yulia) who is sent to the ISS to help save a cosmonaut (someone who is specifically trained by the Russian Space Agency to work in space).

Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, will also make an appearance in the film, alongside two other Russian cosmonauts who are currently working on board the ISS.

Yulia was picked to play the leading role in the film out of 3,000 possible actors, and had to train for four months to prepare for the journey.

However, not everyone thinks filming a movie in space is a good idea. Cosmonaut, Mikhail Kornienko, said: "The ISS is no place for performers, all sorts of clowns or tourists. It's a huge space lab and you shouldn't get in the way of professional work."

Space race?
tweet.Twitte/@@JimBridenstine

Nasa announced last year that they would be teaming up with actor Tom Cruise and Elon Musk's SpaceX for a special movie project on board the ISS.

However, it seems like Russia has beaten them to it, to claim the title of the first movie to be filmed in space.

What do you think of movies in space? Would you want to see one that was filmed there? Let us know in the comments.

More like this

Women in Space
play
1:32

Meet the first women in space

space

Newsround topics: Space, astronauts and planets

Monkey sent into space by Iran

Why are animals sent into space?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

0 comments

Top Stories

Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice: Which celebs are in the next series?

comments
22
Lorry going to the shops.

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

comments
9
astronaut waving

Try Newsround's mega space quiz!

Newsround Home