Harvest Festival: What is it? And are you doing anything to celebrate it?

Getty Images At this time of year farmers traditionally harvest crops that are ready to be stored and eaten over winter

Harvest Festival celebrates the time of year when crops have been gathered from the field and people can reflect on the food that they have.

It dates back to ancient Britain when people relied on crops for food and famers would give thanks for a good harvest.

At school many of you learn about harvest time, and collect food for those in need in your local community.

The festival is usually celebrated on the Sunday nearest to the Harvest Moon.

What is Harvest Festival?

Getty Images Schools often ask pupils to bring in tinned or dried foods which can be donated to people who need it

Harvest festivals are believed to date back to ancient Britain when most people planted and grew their own food in fields.

Farmers gave thanks for a good harvest during the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, it was important to them because it meant they could store the food and eat well through the hard winter months.

The celebrations became popular again in Victorian times as a kind of 'thanksgiving' service, including prayer and church services.

While we don't all grow our own food anymore, Harvest festivals are still considered an important way to learn about the process of how food gets from farms to our tables, as well as being a key date in the calendar of different religions.

