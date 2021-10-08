Lost relative of the Triceratops discovered in New Mexico

New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science

A new species of dinosaur has been discovered in New Mexico after lots of old fossils were re-examined.

Scientists who have been studying the fossils think it's a lost relative of the Triceratops.

The dinosaur, which is called Sierraceratops turneri, lived about 72 million years ago.

Even though it's related to the Triceratops, it lived six million years before its more famous relative.

Sierraceratops turneri lived six million years before its more famous relative, Tricerotops

Plant-eating dinosaurs

It's been named after Ted Turner - who founded American television station CNN - after the fossils were found on his ranch.

The fossils show the new species had massive horns at the front of its five-foot-long skull, and the extinct creature measured about 15 feet long.

Part of the skeleton of the dinosaur was first discovered in 1990s, but dinosaur scientists have just recently found more fossils that allowed them to confirm that it is a new species.

Sierraceratops turneri were plant-eating dinosaurs that lived in herds, and were the prey of the carnivorous tyrannosaurs.