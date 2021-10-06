Emma Raducanu: 'It's been a very cool three weeks'

Reuters

Emma Raducanu says it's been a "very cool three weeks" since winning the US Open.

The British tennis sensation became the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam tournament last month in New York.

In the time since, she's been to the big fashion event Met Gala, played the Duchess of Cambridge at tennis and hit the red carpet for the London premiere of the new James Bond film.

"I got to experience some great things that I probably never would have got to do before", she said.

However, the British history-maker says it's now time to "get back to business" and focus on tennis.

"What got me to this point is not thinking about anything differently," she said.

"If I just put additional thoughts in my head, then that will just create a problem. I am just going to keep going on about my business and stay the same."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Emma Raducanu answers questions from kids

Raducanu returns to the court in the US this week at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Before the US Open she was ranked 150th in the world. She's now 22nd and will be targeting more victories so she can make it to the WTA Finals - a tournament which brings together the eight best players in the world.