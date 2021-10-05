David Walliams removes Chinese character from The World's Worst Children book

PA Media

A story about a Chinese character by David Walliams will be removed from one of his books following criticism that it contained "harmful stereotypes".

Brian Wong, from the book 'Brian Wong, Who Was Never, Ever Wrong' will not appear in the new edition of The World's Worst Children when it is released next year.

The original book sold 450,000 copies in the UK when it was published in 2016, and two sequels and other spin-offs have been released since.

Getty Images

Publisher HarperCollins Children's said: "In consultation with our author and illustrator [Tony Ross] we can confirm that a new story will be written to replace 'Brian Wong' in future editions of The World's Worst Children."

"The update will be scheduled at the next reprint as part of an ongoing commitment to regularly reviewing content."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. David Walliams' The Boy In The Dress stage show launches!

Podcaster Georgie Ma first raised concerns about the character saying it could be a way of "normalising jokes on minorities from a young age".

Ms Ma told publication The Bookseller:"'Wong' and 'wrong' are two words that are commonly used in playgrounds to pick on someone if their surname is Wong."

"Even just the way Brian has been illustrated. He wears glasses, he looks like a nerd, he's got small eyes... they're all harmful stereotypes."

Walliams is yet to comment on the matter.