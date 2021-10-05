Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who is dancing to which songs in Movie Week?

Lights down, take your seats because it's Movie Week on Strictly Come Dancing!

The celebrity couples and their professional partners will be doing routines inspired by some of the Hollywood greats.

So who will be performing which dances to which songs from which movies?

Read on to find out.

Getty Images AJ and Kai will be dancing the American smooth to I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston from the 90s movie, The Bodyguard.

For Rhys and Nancy it's the Couple's Choice to the Spiderman Main Theme!

Judi and Graziano will perform the charleston to When You're Good To Mama, by Queen Latifah from the musical, Chicago.

It's also the American smooth for Katie and Gorka, dancing to Cruella De Vil by Mel Leven from Disney's Cruella.

Archive Photos Rose and Giovanni will be doing the foxtrot to Rose's Theme by James Horner from Titanic.

Sara and Aljaz move from ballroom to Latin, doing a samba to Best Years Of Our Lives by Modern Romance from Shrek.

Tom and Amy are back and will perform the jive to the Chuck Berry classic Johnny B. Goode from Back To The Future.

It's the jive for Tilly and Nikita who'll be performing Nicest Kids In Town from Hairspray,

Getty Ugo and Oti will also being doing a Couple's Choice to You're Welcome by Dwayne Johnson from Moana.

Adam and Katya will be doing the dreaded rumba to I See You by Leona Lewis from Avatar.

It's a foxtrot to Once Upon A Dream from Sleeping Beauty for Dan and Nadiya.

Getty Images Greg and Karen will be giving us their take on the paso doble, dancing to the James Bond Theme

John and Johannes will dance the paso doble to He's A Pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean.

And last of all it's quickstep time for Robert and Dianne, who'll dance to the Muppet Show Theme.