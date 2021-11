ABBA have returned to the limelight, with the Swedish pop group recently announcing a new album and high-tech virtual concert.

ABBA's story began 50 years ago in Sweden and the news of a reunion shocked fans around the world.

The concert will have the original band members back - but wait for it - as virtual avatars!

Newsround caught up with some of their biggest fans in Sweden, to talk about why they love the band so much!