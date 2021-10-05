There have been problems recently because of a lack of lorry drivers which has meant fuel, food, and clothing have not been delivered to petrol stations, restaurants and shops fast enough.

This has led to shortages at the petrol pumps meaning people having to queue to get fuel and to some shops and restaurants running out of particular kinds of food.

It has affected big names like McDonald's, KFC, Nando's and Haribo and has all been to do with supply chain issues.

So De-Graft has been looking into supply chains, what they are and why they are so important.