National Geographic Traveller Photography Competition 2021
Check out some of these incredible photos from the National Geographic Traveller Photography Competition 2021.
These amazing photos are the winners and runners up from the National Geographic Traveller Photography Competition 2021. This picture of a rabbit in Richmond Park in London won the top prize in the Wildlife category and was taken by Mitchell Lewis.
MITCHELL LEWIS/Nat Geo
Dimitrios Zacharopoulos' striking picture of a Bumblebee was a runner-up in the wildlife category.
Dimitrios Zacharopoulos
Photographer Andro Loria won the Grand Prize in the competition, as well as taking the top spot in the Portfolio category with his incredible pictures of the landscapes of Iceland. These amazing ribbon-like structures are actually glaciers which Andro captured from a plane!
Andro Loria
Clara Dip Wan Cheung took home the top spot in the urban environment category with her picture of Veles e Vents in Valencia, Spain.
CLARA DIP WAN CHEUNG
This cool shot of buildings in Yangon, Myanmar was one of the runners up in the urban environment category and was captured by Joshua Paul Akers.
Joshua Paul Akers
The judges awarded this shot by Nic Crilly-Hargrave the top spot in the food & travel category. It shows two fishermen having a joke at a market whilst they work in Veracruz, in Mexico.
NIC CRILLY-HARGRAVE
Karolina Wiercigroch's birds-eye view of a street market in Urubamba, in Peru's sacred valley was awarded runner up in the Food & travel category.
Karolina Wiercigroch
This aerial shot of Marble Hill Beach, in Ireland took home the top prize in the landscape category, and was captured by Ozgun Ozdemir.
Ozgun Ozdemir
This picture of an ice-fisher braving the chilly weather in Hokkaido in Japan was captured by Claire Waring and won the top prize in the People category.