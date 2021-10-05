UK floods: Which areas in the UK are affected?

Marzy

Flooding and heavy rain have caused problems for people across parts of the UK.

The sudden downpours meant that some roads and public transport lines have had to close, while local authorities work to help clear the water.

The Met office, who monitors the UK's weather, have issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in parts of Scotland, and North-East England for the next few days.

Which areas have been flooded?

A firefighter carries a girl through a flooded street in London

In London some shops and tube lines had to close due to flash-flooding, causing travel issues for many people.

In South Wales parts of Kidwelly, Neath, Pyle, Porth and Kenfig Hill, saw flooding, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Red flood warnings are in place for parts of the Lake District and Birmingham - which means flooding is expected so people should take immediate action to prepare.

Areas in the North-east, South-east and west, and the Midlands have been issued Amber flood alerts - which means there might be floods so people should be prepared.

In Wales there is one flood warning for the River Ely at Peterston-super-Ely, Vale of Glamorgan, and with multiple flood alerts in place for various areas.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected by the strong winds, and high waves and spray in coastal areas are expected.

The Met Office said strong winds could cause delays to transport and a short power outages.

Why are we seeing more flooding and extreme weather?

Climate experts have said that the number of extreme rain events is increasing, and according to the Met Office the amount of rain from extremely wet days has increased by 17%.

"A shift to more intense individual storms and fewer weak storms is likely as temperatures increase." said the Met Office.

Cities in the UK are now having to prepare for future flooding events, by adding more drains, using materials that can absorb rain, and better flood protection - but these can be expensive.