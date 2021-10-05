Dancing on Ice 2022: Which celebs will appear on the next series?

ITV Pictures

Twelve celebrities skating live each week - it can only be Dancing on Ice!

The show is set to return early next year with a whole new cast of celebrities - as well as some familiar faces.

Presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby plus the judges - dancer Ashley Banjo and skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean - will all be back.

But ITV recently announced that actor John Barrowman, who has appeared as a judge on the competition since 2019, will not return.

That means a spare seat on the judging panel, with rumours already circulating about who could take the spot.

The celebs and their professional partners will be trying to impress both the panel and the viewers who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

Many things are still to be decided, but here's what we know so far!

Which celebrities will be taking to the ice this year?

ITV Pictures

Rachel Stevens

The former S Club Seven star said she feels "so excited, but obviously really nervous" to be taking part.

She wanted to take part because of the opportunity to learn a new skill, but hasn't really skated before - except when using a plastic penguin to help her onto the ice with her children at Christmas. Good luck Rachel!

ITV Pictures

Liberty Poole

The former Love Island contestant's mum used to be a figure skater, so she's sure to be hoping skating talent is in the family!

Liberty said: "I ice skate as a hobby sometimes so I can get around the rink but I can't do any tricks, no pirouetting or anything so I'm really looking forward to pushing myself and learning as much as I possibly can."

ITV Pictures

Regan Gascoigne

The twenty-five-year-old is a professional dancer and the son of England footballer Paul Gascoigne.

He said: "Obviously I dance and love dancing but it's the skill of this. I've always wanted to do it. Always! Ever since I was a kid!"

ITV Pictures

Ben Foden

Rugby star Ben Foden has some experience on the ice already, skating as a child and going to ice discos when he was a teenager.

Unsurprisingly for a sportsman he's also quite competitive, but says "I like the challenge of competing against others doing something that I'm not necessarily good at!"

ITV Pictures

Stef Reid

The Paralympic medallist joked that she was taking up a new winter sport when she announced she was joining the show.

She's best known for her talent in track and field events, competing mainly in category T44 long jump and sprint events, in three Paralympic Games and taking home both bronze and silver medals.

ITV Pictures

Sally Dynevor

The Coronation Street's actress, who also has an MBE, was the first celebrity skater confirmed to take part in the new series but has never skated before.

She said: "I went with Hattie [her daughter] when she was little... and then thought this is too hard so I'll go and get a coffee!"

ITV Pictures

Bez

The rock star, who was formerly part of the band Happy Mondays, was surprised to be picked to take part after being "absolutely awful" at the audition.

He said, "At the moment it's more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice.

"I'm looking forward to learning a new skill and I can't wait for the Christmas ice rinks again and I can get on there and really show off."

When will Dancing on Ice be back on our screens?

There hasn't been an official date given for the show's return, but like last year's series, it is expected to kick off in January.