World Mental Health Day 2021: What's it all about?

Sunday 10 October is World Mental Health Day. It's a global event which aims to raise more awareness about mental health conditions.

This year's theme, which was set by the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH), is 'Mental Health in an Unequal World'.

It aims to highlight the lack of access to mental health services people some may experience because of their background.

Between 75% and 95% of people with mental health disorders in low and middle-income countries are unable to access mental health services at all, according to the WFMH. However, many living in wealthier countries also struggle to get access to the services they need.

The WFMH says not enough money is being put into providing mental health support compared to the overall money spent on healthcare around the world, and this means lots of people aren't able to get the help they need.

What is a mental health issue?

When people talk about mental health, they're talking about how people think and feel, and how they're coping with thing that happen in their life.

Mental health is something that affects everyone, just like physical health. It's completely normal to feel sad, angry or worried from time to time, but when those feelings won't go away and they start to really affect day-to-day life, that is when there can be a problem and it is time to seek help.

Tips for looking after your mental health

If you're struggling with your mental health, or you know someone else who is, the most important thing is to make sure this information is shared with a responsible and trusted adult.

There are a number of other handy tips and tricks you can try out if there are times when you're not feeling too great, and you can suggest these to friends and family too:

• Make sure you're getting enough sleep.

• Spend time outdoors.

• Plan something to look forward to like reading a new book, baking something tasty, or taking part in a sport you love.

• Make sure your diet is healthy and balanced, which includes having the odd treat here and there too.

• Help others as giving back can actually help make us feel good.

• Take part in a physical activity - this can include things like walking, dancing, cycling and even a game of hide and seek or tag!

• Spend time with supportive people - these could be friends, family members or people at school - even if you aren't able to meet in person, online hangouts can be just as beneficial.

What else can I do if I'm struggling?

If you're worried about your mental health, wellbeing, or if you have any questions, make sure you speak to an adult that you trust. It might be a teacher or an older relative.

Mental health problems are very common and there is someone who can help you.

You might wish to speak to your parent, teacher or local doctor or you can also ring Childline for free on 0800 11 11.

