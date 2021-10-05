Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency and there has been an increasing amount of interest around how this type of 'money' could become a bigger part of our day-to-day lives.

Cryptocurrencies are now being used to purchase lots of different products and services, and some people are even buying big things like cars and houses with theirs!

They're not widely used at the moment, but many believe the use of cryptocurrencies could one day become a common way to buy and sell things.

The popularity of cryptocurrencies is on the rise, but you may be wondering - what exactly are they and how does it all actually work?

Say no more, De-Graft has everything you need to know!