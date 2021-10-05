Lewis Hamilton: F1 driver launches new scheme to increase diversity in STEM subjects

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Lewis Hamilton chats with students about getting more black engineers into motorsports

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has launched a new scheme that aims to boost the number of black teachers in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects.

The scheme aims to help recruit and train 150 black STEM teachers to work in schools in disadvantaged communities in England.

The scheme comes after Lewis Hamilton commissioned his own report that investigated diversity in motorsport.

The F1 driver said the scheme "is another step towards addressing barriers preventing young black students' engagement with STEM, as identified in the Hamilton Commission report".

Clive Mason/Getty Images Earlier this year the Hamilton Commission looked into diversity within motorsports and concluded that not enough black students were taking up STEM subjects

What is the Hamilton Commission?

Lewis Hamilton commissioned a report earlier this year that investigated why there is a lack diversity in motorsports.

The report was made public after the Black Lives Matters protests in 2020.

It found that F1 employers tended to choose employees from top universities, where most of the students are white.

They also found that no F1 employers kept a record of their team's ethnicities - the number of black employees was estimated to be 1 in every 100.

You can read more about the Hamilton Commission here.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Hamilton wants to encourage more black people to work in the industry, like Stephanie, who is a F1 Technician

How will the scheme help boost the number of black STEM teachers?

Lewis Hamilton said the scheme "focuses on identifying the best way to attract black talent to STEM teaching roles".

The scheme will also look at what barriers there are that could stop young black students moving forward in STEM subjects.

The project is a two-year programme that is working with the education charity Teach First - together they will come up with new ways of recruiting black teachers in those subjects.

He continued: "We know representation and role models are important across all aspects of society, but especially when it comes to supporting young people's development."