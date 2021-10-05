play
Watch Newsround

US oil spill sparks fears for wildlife

An an oil spill on the coast of the state of California in the United States has got people worried about animals and wildlife there.

The US Coast Guard has sent more than 14 boats out and four aircraft to help remove the oil from the sea and surrounding areas, but it's no easy task.

Because oil is a liquid, it can spread very far and can be incredibly difficult to clean up.

This means it damages habitats and hurts animals both in and out of the water.

Jenny has this report.

Watch more videos

Top Stories

Newsround Home