Sickle cell disease: New treatment could help 5000 people

A new sickle-cell treatment has been approved and will help keep lots of people who suffer from the disease stay out of hospital.
People who have sickle cell disease have unusually shaped red blood cells, which causes lots of health problems and they normally must be treated in hospital.
A drug called crizanlizumab is the first new treatment for the disease in 20 years and is considered "life changing".
NHS chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, thinks "this revolutionary treatment will help to save lives, allow patients to have a better quality of life and reduce trips to A&E by almost half."
Sickle cell disease is the name for a group of inherited health conditions that affect the red blood cells.
If you have sickle cell disease your body makes unusually shaped red blood cells. This can cause problems because they do not live as long as healthy blood cells and can block blood vessels.
Sickle cell disease is serious and you will have it your whole life, but having treatment may help ease some of the symptoms.
Anyone can be a carrier of sickle cell, but it's much more common in people from certain ethnic backgrounds.
In the UK, most people who carry the sickle cell trait have an African or Caribbean family background.
Currently, people who are aged 16 and over will be able to try the new treatment.
The new drug has been tested for only the last year by a small number of patients, so scientists don't know exactly how long the benefits will last for.
However, it is thought that over the next three years it could help up to 5000 people with the disease.
Amanda Pritchard said: "This is a historic moment for people with sickle cell disease who will be given their first new treatment in over two decades".
