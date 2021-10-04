play
The Simpsons model Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week

Last updated at 18:16
comments
homer-simpson-balenciaga.Balenciaga/youtube

The Simpsons took over the Balenciaga runway at Paris Fashion Week.

Paris Fashion Week is one of the world's most famous fashion events, where some of the biggest designers meet to show off their new clothing designs in front of crowds of celebrities and fans.

Balenciaga is one of those famous designers, and their Creative Director Demna Gvasalia decided to show off their new fashion collection in a bit of an unusual way...

Instead of a regular catwalk event, fans were treated to a special 10 minute episode of The Simpsons, showing Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, as well as Springfield locals Chief Wiggum and Waylan Smithers strutting their stuff down a runway.

the simpsons.Balenciaga/youtube
Demna Gvasalia is a long-time Simpsons fan

The episode was a dream come true for designer Demna Gvasalia, who has been a Simpsons fan since he was a child.

In the special episode, Homer writes a letter to Demna to ask for an expensive dress for Marge to wear for her birthday.

Moved by Marge's love for Balenciaga, the designer decides to invite the whole town to Paris Fashion Week to model in his show.

lisa-the-simpsons.Balenciaga/youtube
Lisa and Maggie wear matching red dresses

During the catwalk scene Homer wears a big red puffa jacket, and Marge wears a big golden gown.

Celebrities like Justin Beiber, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour can also be seen in the audience during the episode.

