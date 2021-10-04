Brazil dinosaur discovered from 70 million years ago!

Júlia d'Oliveira/Reuters

Scientists in Brazil have discovered a new dinosaur species which they believe existed around 70 million years ago.

Finding the fossils of the carnivorous predator came as a surprise to the team of palaeontologists - despite them being discovered in the Monte Alto region - one of the richest areas for dinosaur discoveries.

The first piece of its fossil was discovered at the site in 2002, and further digging has revealed more clues - allowing researchers to piece together information on the new dinosaur species.

The dinosaur's vertebrae and pelvis have so far been identified but further research work on other fossils is still ongoing.

How much do we know about it the dinosaur?

The new species has been called the 'Kurupi itaata' and the fossil suggest it was 16-feet-long!

It is thought to have had strong legs, short arms and had a strong, rigid tail.

It was a carnivore - meaning it ate only meat!

It has been described in a Journal of South American Earth Sciences as a type of abelisaurid.

This means it is part of a group of predators who walked on two legs and thrived on the ancient southern supercontinent Gondwana.

Reuters The Kurupi itaata model is ready to go on display in the museum

It's muscles and bones suggested that it was well adapted to running.

The scientists aren't wasting any time is showing of their new discovery either!

A model of the new species is soon due to come on display at Monte Alto's Museum of Paleontology.