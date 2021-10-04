World Teacher's Day: What makes a great teacher?

Getty Images It's World Teacher's Day!

It's World Teacher's Day tomorrow! Have you got anything you would like to say to your teachers?

World Teacher's Day celebrates teachers all over the world and thanks them for their hard work.

Teachers are important because they help you learn, they encourage you and they teach you about the world.

So we want to know what you think makes a good teacher - choose from the list below and let us know in the comments!

The theme of this year's World Teacher's Day is all about teachers being at "the heart of education recovery".

This includes all their hard work to get everyone back up to speed after learning was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Is there a teacher that has worked extra hard to make sure you are up to date with your learning? Or maybe there's a teacher that makes learning fun and keeps you entertained, even when learning was virtual?

Let us know in the comments...

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see the vote, click here!