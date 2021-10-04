London school bans slang: What do you think?

Getty Images

Are you allowed to use slang in school or do your teachers insist you use 'proper' words?

A London secondary school is said to have "banned" pupils from using slang, with phrases including "that's long", "bare" and "oh my days" among those they have been told not to use.

Students at the Ark All Saints Academy in southeast London have also been told to avoid using terms like "basically", "like", and "you know" at the beginning of sentences.

The school say the list of banned words and phrases only applies to formal learning situations and exams, and can still be used by pupils on the playground.

So why have these certain words and phrases been banned?

The school said it's because the words have been "showing up a lot in pupils' work".

Teachers said that the ban would guide pupils to use language that fits more formal situations and help them to succeed, stressing the importance of pupils expressing themselves "clearly and accurately".

What words are on the list? Expressions that must not be used at the beginning of sentences include: "ermmm", "because", "no", "like", "say", "you see", "you know", and "basically". Other banned words or phrases are: "He cut his eyes at me", "Oh my days", "Oh my God", "That's a neck", "Wow", "That's long" , "Bare", and "Cuss".

Lucy Frame, the school's principal, told the Guardian newspaper: "The development of reading and speaking skills is a central part of what drives our school to help our students learn effectively and fulfil their potential in academic and non-academic ways."

"None of the words or phrases listed are banned from general use in our school or when our students are interacting socially.

Getty Images

"But this list is used in some formal learning settings to help students understand the importance of expressing themselves clearly and accurately, not least through written language in examinations."

Some language experts have criticised the move calling it "crude and shortsighted" and "a disservice and discredit to young people".

Newsround has contacted Ark All Saints Academy to ask for any update to the situation but have not yet received a response.