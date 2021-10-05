Royal Mail stamps celebrate historic rugby union moments
A special set of stamps are being issued to celebrate the 150th anniversaries of the formation of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the first international match between England and Scotland in 1871.
Women’s Rugby World Cup Final, 2014: After defeat in three successive finals, England win the World Cup. Tries from Emily Scarratt (pictured, with ball) and Danielle Waterman secure victory.
Royal Mail
Five Nations Championship, 1994: Ireland upset the odds to win at Twickenham for the first time in 12 years – a brilliant try by Simon Geoghegan (pictured) inspired a generation of outstanding players.
Royal Mail
Five Nations Championship, 1970: A victory marking the start of a glorious era in Welsh rugby for a side featuring greats like JPR Williams (pictured), Gareth Edwards and Mervyn Davies.
Royal Mail
Women’s Six Nations Championship, 2015: Needing to win to secure the title, a fierce Ireland – with lock Sophie Spence (pictured) to the fore – ran in 11 tries to become champions.
Royal Mail
Rugby World Cup Final, 2003: Jason Robinson’s try and five successful kicks from Jonny Wilkinson (pictured) see England become the first northern hemisphere country to win the World Cup.
Royal Mail
Women’s Home Nations Championship, 1998: Led by Kim Littlejohn (pictured, far left), Scotland complete a five-year journey from novices to best team in Europe with a win that boosted the sport's status in the country.
Royal Mail
Women’s Six Nations Championship, 2009: Non Evans kicks the winning penalty in the final minute as Wales, captained by Melissa Berry (pictured), beat England for the first time and go on to win the Triple Crown.
Royal Mail
Five Nations Championship, 1984: Scrum-half Roy Laidlaw (pictured, with ball) scored two tries as Scotland became outright winners of the Five Nations Championship for the first time since 1938.