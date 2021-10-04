Glastonbury 2022: Billie Eilish announced as headline act at festival

Getty Images

Singer Billie Eilish has been announced as the first headline act at Glastonbury music festival in 2022.

Billie will be the youngest ever solo performer to headline the big music festival.

A headline act or headliner, is the last act to perform at an event, and are the highlight of the event.

"This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!" said Emily Eavis who organises the festival.

Billie shared a hint that she might be performing at the festival on her social media, where she posted a picture of her in a Glastonbury hoodie, with the caption "2022".

This isn't Billie's first time performing at the festival, in 2019 she sang on the Other Stage and received a lot of praise for her performance.

Billie will be 20 years and six months old when she headlines Glastonbury in 2022 - The youngest performer to ever headline Glastonbury was Mark Hamilton, who was around 20 years and three months old when he performed with his band Ash in 1997.

Glastonbury music festival: Fast facts The event first took place at Worthy Farm in Somerset, in 1970.

Tickets were £1 and around 1,500 people turned up!

Flash forward to 2019 and around 200,000 people attended the event at £248 for a weekend ticket.

Glastonbury is one of the biggest and most famous music festivals in the world.

Previous Glasto headliners include: Beyoncé, Stormzy and Ed Sheeran.

Getty Images The Pyramid Stage is where the headline acts perform.

Last year Glastonbury celebrated its 50th anniversary with an at-home virtual concert instead of it's usual live in-person event, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Billie is the first performer to be announced for the 2022 music festival, but with 79 music stages, and around 2,800 artists performing at the last one in 2019, there will be many more announcements to come.