California oil spill: Huntington Beach slick causing problems for wildlife

A huge oil spill off the coast of California, in the US, is causing significant problems for local wildlife.

Around 572,000 litres of oil have spilled into the Pacific Ocean south of Los Angeles from a possible leak in an underwater pipe.

Nearby beaches have been closed and emergency services have been working hard to rescue wildlife, and help contain the oil spill.

The Huntington Beach spill is thought to be one of the biggest in California's history.

How are people helping?

Local authorities have been using protective booms (floating barriers) to help stop the oil from spreading whilst they try to clean it up.

The US Coastguard has said they have rescued some wildlife like ducks from the oil spill.

Teams of divers have also been working to try to figure out what caused the oil leak.

Which animals are affected?

Wetlands around the Huntington Beach area have been affected and there are concerns for the welfare of thousands of plants, animals and birds.

The area is home to threatened and endangered species, including birds such as the snowy plover, the California least tern and humpback whales.

Why are oil spills bad? Oil spillages are often very bad for the environment. They can cause harm to wildlife for years after they have happened and tend to be very difficult to clean up. The effects of an oil spill are wide-ranging. Birds that get oil on their feathers can't fly or clean themselves. Whales, dolphins and other sea creatures can have serious trouble breathing after swimming through oil or inhaling the fumes.

Local wildlife like birds and fish have been affected by the spill.

Amplify Energy Corp, who own three sea-based oil drilling platforms, said it has ceased work and shut its pipeline temporarily.

The CEO, Martyn Willsher, said the oil pipeline had been suctioned (drained until empty) to ensure that no more oil would spill.

The Mayor of Huntington Beach, Kim Carr said "We are doing everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our residents, our visitors and our natural habitats.

"In the coming days and weeks we challenge the responsible parties to do everything possible to rectify this environmental catastrophe."