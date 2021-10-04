Two more streams of lava have burst from the volcano on La Palma and are flowing into the sea.

The volcanic activity was described as "much more aggressive" by Miguel Angel Marcuende, the technical director of the islands' emergency response department.

The eruptions sent gas and ash a whopping 6km (3.7 miles) into the air! Scientists also recorded eight overnight earthquakes in the surrounding areas of the volcano with a maximum magnitude of 3.5.

No casualties have been reported, thanks to quick action to evacuate over 6,000 people since the volcano first erupted.