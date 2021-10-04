To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. La Palma volcano continues to erupt

Two more streams of lava have burst from the volcano on La Palma and are flowing into the sea.

The volcanic activity was described as "much more aggressive" by Miguel Angel Marcuende, the technical director of the islands' emergency response department.

The eruptions sent gas and ash a whopping 6km (3.7 miles) into the air! Scientists also recorded eight overnight earthquakes in the surrounding areas of the volcano with a maximum magnitude of 3.5.

No casualties have been reported, thanks to quick action to evacuate over 6,000 people since the volcano first erupted.

Getty Images Two new streams flow from the La Palma volcano

Levels of sulphur dioxide - a chemical released when the lava touches the sea water - have increased, although officials have said they are not currently a health risk.

The area where solidified rock is flowing into the sea now covers more than 50 acres - that's almost the size of 25 football pitches!

To protect themselves from volcanic ash, everyone still on the island have been advised to wear a face mask and eye protection.

AFP When the molten rock meets the sea water, sulphur dioxide fills the air

The Cumbre Vieja volcano first erupted on 19 September and has blasted 80 million cubic metres of molten rock so far, which has destroyed villages, schools and land.

Scientists believe that figure is double the amount since the islands last eruption in 1971.