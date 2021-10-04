play
Covid-19: What does scrapping the amber list mean?

Last updated at 08:49
A family takes a walk on the beachGetty Images
From today, only the red travel list remains

Travelling abroad for a holiday will become much easier from today as the amber travel list is scrapped.

Last year the government introduced a travel list - which uses a traffic light system - to say which countries people can visit, and what the rules are for visiting them.

But from today, only the red list remains. These are countries the UK government says should not be visited "except in the most extreme of circumstances".

If you are under 18 and go to a country on the red list, when you come back you'll have to take a test on the second day to prove you don't have Coronavirus . But watch out, these rules are different for adults!

two young girls swim in the seaGetty Images
What are the new rules?

If you live in the UK and are under 18, when you travel to a red list country you must take a PCR test on the second day after you return home.

Any children under the age of five, do not need to be tested on return.

You can only enter the UK from a red-list country if you are a British or Irish National, or have UK residence rights.

However, there are different rules for adults which change depending on whether they're vaccinated or not.

