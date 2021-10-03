play
Send us your messages for the marathon racers

Last updated at 10:30
The women's elite race during the Virgin Money London Marathon.PA Media

The London Marathon and Belfast City Marathon have returned to the two cities' streets after delays caused by the pandemic.

In London, more than 40,000 racers have joined some of the world's best athletes on the course.

It starts in Blackheath and finishes 26.2 miles later at Buckingham Palace on The Mall.

Those taking part in London have also been joined by a similar number competing 'virtually' via a special tracking app.

Switzerland's Manuela Schar wins the womens wheelchair raceReuters
Switzerland's Manuela Schar won the women's wheelchair race in London earlier

London's race director Hugh Brasher said this year's event - 40 years on from the first race in 1981 - "could easily be the most memorable ever".

"It will be a moment of joy, of true emotion," he said. "It is more than just a marathon. It is about bringing people together and that is what we have missed so much in the last 18 months."

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, more than 5,700 competitors are taking part in this year's Belfast City Marathon.

The 26.2 mile-long race finishes in Ormeau Park and is the first time the event has been held in October.

Do you know anyone taking part or do you have a message for the racers? Send us your comments below...

  • My teacher is running

  • My teaching assistant is doing it virtually

    [Personal details removed by Moderator]

  • My head teacher is running!

    • strawberry replied:
      Wow! You must be really proud of your headteacher! 😁

