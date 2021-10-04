Strictly: Who was the first contestant to leave Strictly?

Sunday night was the first dance-off on this year's Strictly series and it was actress Nadia Wadia and dance partner Neil Jones who were voted off.

Nadia and Neil found themselves in the dance-off against fellow soap star actress Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez.

Nadia performed the Tango on Saturday night and scored 18.

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

The judges scores from week one were added to Saturday's nights points and then combined with the public votes.

The two couples then danced again in front of the judges and they chose to save Katie and Gorka.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said Sunday's show was "one of the closest battles I think we've ever had in a dance-off".

Nadia spoke about her time on the show: "It's been really fun, thank you so much. Neil is incredible, thank you."

Her dance partner Neil added: "You've been a dream. Second partner on the show for me. I wouldn't have wanted anybody else. You've been fantastic and so much fun."

Sunday night's show also featured a dance routine by the fantastic professional dancers and a musical performance from singer songwriter Griff.

Now only 14 couples remain and next Saturday it's movie week, so time for lots of fantastic costumes and thrilling performances.

Let us know how you feel now Nadia left? Who is your favourite dancer so far? And how do you think CBBC's Rhys is doing?

Let us know in the comments below.