Barbie takes zero-gravity flight with ESA

Barbie has been sent on a zero-gravity space flight.

Barbie teamed up with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Samantha Cristoforetti's Barbie doll took the flight.

Samantha is the ESA's only active female astronaut and the aim of the project is to inspire young girls into careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

To mark the beginning of space week, the doll left from the ESA base in Germany and travelled on a zero-gravity flight, experiencing the preparation of a real-life astronaut.

Samantha Cristoforetti's doll was first just one-of-a-kind but is now being sold across Europe.

Who is Samantha Cristoforetti?

Samantha is 44 years old and from Italy.

She is an aviator, engineer and astronaut and is training before her next mission to the International Space Station in April 2022.

She is known for being first person to brew an espresso coffee in space.

In 2015 Samantha spent 200 days in space. The mission, which was given the name Futura, was the second long-duration flight opportunity for the Italian Space Agency.

Inspiring girls

Samantha will take on the role of commander on her next mission and hopes to take her doll with her to continue inspiring girls.

Samantha said: "Sometimes little things can plant the seeds of great dreams, who knows?

"Maybe the fun images of my doll floating in weightlessness will spark children's imagination and lead them to consider a career in Stem."

A portion of the sales from the Barbie doll will be donated to Women in Aerospace to inspire the next generation and creating a bursary for a university student.