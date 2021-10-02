play
Watch Newsround

National Grandparent Day: We want to know what makes your grandparents so special

Last updated at 09:54
comments
View Comments
child running to grandparentsGetty Images

Sunday is National Grandparent's Day in the UK where we celebrate all the good things our grandmas and granddads do to make our lives better.

Well we want to know what makes your grandparents so special? What is your favourite thing about your granny or granddad? Do you like cooking, playing games or days out with them?

Maybe they tell really funny jokes or always have treats for you at their house?

Head to the comments to tell us all about your grandparent or special older person in your family!

You can also take a look at our quiz below and find out how well you know famous fictitious grandparents.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

More like this

A fat bear
image

Fat Bear Week: The competition for the fattest bear at the Katmai National Park is on!

Illustration of Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein

Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein: One of the biggest comets EVER seen is coming our way

smiling horse
image

Comedy Pet Photos: Take a look at some of these hilarious pictures

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Mars

Why are Nasa pausing their Mars missions?

comments
4
la palma volcano
play
1:09

'There's more lava pouring down the hillside'

Illustration of Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein

One of the biggest comets EVER seen is coming our way

comments
14
Newsround Home