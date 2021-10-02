National Grandparent Day: We want to know what makes your grandparents so special

Getty Images

Sunday is National Grandparent's Day in the UK where we celebrate all the good things our grandmas and granddads do to make our lives better.

Well we want to know what makes your grandparents so special? What is your favourite thing about your granny or granddad? Do you like cooking, playing games or days out with them?

Maybe they tell really funny jokes or always have treats for you at their house?

Head to the comments to tell us all about your grandparent or special older person in your family!

You can also take a look at our quiz below and find out how well you know famous fictitious grandparents.

