New helmet-style brain scanner for children with epilepsy

Young Epilepsy/PA Wire

Children with epilepsy will be able to get an easier diagnosis thanks to a new helmet-style brain scanner.

This is the world's first wearable MEG (magnetoencephalography) brain scanning system.

Until now, MEG scanning, which is used to look at brain function, meant children had to stay completely still for long periods or even be put to sleep during the scan.

But with this new helmet it makes the process much easier. Children can wear the helmet and move around and do activities such as playing with toys.

Young Epilepsy/PA Wire This is the old style MEG scanner, where children would have to stay completely still

Charity Young Epilepsy worked with researchers to create the helmet, which can fit children of any age.

Mark Devlin, chief executive of Young Epilepsy said: "Children and young people inform everything that we do at Young Epilepsy and the development of the MEG is no different.

"They have been involved in the design of the room itself and of the helmet, as well as helping us to understand how we can keep children calm and entertained through the diagnostic experience."

It is really stressful going through tests - as a child or as a parent - and we want to make this technology as child friendly as possible and to really take much of the stress out of the experience. Mark Devlin , Chief executive of Young Epilepsy

Usually the MEG recordings are made inside a magnetically shielded room, which are very large and expensive.

However the new scanner uses a different type of magnetically shielded room, called Mu-Room, which is not as expensive and weighs a lot less too.

Tracy's 15-year-old son, Samuel has epilepsy and thinks this new helmet will be a huge help, she said: "With the new MEG it is going to be more of a family-friendly environment, where you can bring your favourite toys and your siblings along."